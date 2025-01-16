Trending

Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan gets attack in his family home, which he shares with wife Kareena Kapoor

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Saif Ali Khan suffers stab wounds after robber breaks into Mumbai home
Saif Ali Khan suffers stab wounds after robber breaks into Mumbai home 

Saif Ali Khan admitted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a knife attack.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor was injured after a robber barged into his and wife Kareena Kapoor’s residence at Bandra, Mumbai and allegedly stabbed him, Hindustan Times reported. 

The incident took place at around 2:30 am on Thursday when the 54-year-old was sleeping in his house with his family present.

The Bhoot Police actor has been admitted to the Lilavati hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Saif had sustained six injuries, two of which were serious.

According to the police, the robber fled from the scenes and they are trying to trace him while a FIR is being registered against the culprit.

Furthermore, the authorities are not sure if the Race actor was attacked or got injured during a physical confrontation with the intruder, and they have confirmed that the Mumbai police will look into the incident from all angles.

Kareena and Saif have been living in the residence since their marriage in 2012. The couple’s two sons, Taimur, 8, and Jeh, 4, also live with them.

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers

Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence

Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update

Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Honey Singh sparks concern with his current health status
Honey Singh sparks concern with his current health status
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral
Armaan Malik shares his aspirations for 2025: 'I really want to'
Armaan Malik shares his aspirations for 2025: 'I really want to'
Atif Aslam makes shocking revelation about music
Atif Aslam makes shocking revelation about music
Nargis Fakhri describes Bollywood dance 'as alien'
Nargis Fakhri describes Bollywood dance 'as alien'
Iqra Aziz husband Yasir Hussain debunks death reports with hilarious response
Iqra Aziz husband Yasir Hussain debunks death reports with hilarious response
Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral new clicks
Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral new clicks
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self