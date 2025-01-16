Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home

Saif Ali Khan admitted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a knife attack.
The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor was injured after a robber barged into his and wife Kareena Kapoor’s residence at Bandra, Mumbai and allegedly stabbed him, Hindustan Times reported.
The incident took place at around 2:30 am on Thursday when the 54-year-old was sleeping in his house with his family present.
The Bhoot Police actor has been admitted to the Lilavati hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Saif had sustained six injuries, two of which were serious.
According to the police, the robber fled from the scenes and they are trying to trace him while a FIR is being registered against the culprit.
Furthermore, the authorities are not sure if the Race actor was attacked or got injured during a physical confrontation with the intruder, and they have confirmed that the Mumbai police will look into the incident from all angles.
Kareena and Saif have been living in the residence since their marriage in 2012. The couple’s two sons, Taimur, 8, and Jeh, 4, also live with them.