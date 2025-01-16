Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet share intimate date night: Watch

Kylie Jenner enjoys date night with Timothée Chalamet after skipping Bob Dylan biopic premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025


Kylie Jenner stepped out for a romantic date night with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in the City of Love.

The Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Dune star were spotted together while holding hands as they both attended dinner following the Paris premiere of Chalamet’s film A Complete Unknown on Wednesday.

Jenner turned heads in a jaw-dropping sexy black catsuit that featured a halter top.

For her hair, she left in a loose, side-part blowout and also opted for black heels to compliment her one-piece attire.

Meanwhile, Chalamet, 29, wore a blue and brown puffer jacket, dark jeans, a white shirt, and a pink and blue hat.

Notably, the lovebirds spotted in Paris after Jenner skipped the UK and Paris premiere of Chalamet’s Bob Dylon biopic A Complete Unknown.

Prior to this, Jenner and Chalamet's latest date night came after they attended the 2025 Golden Globes together earlier this month.

To note, the couple ignited the romance rumours in April 2023.

They made their romance public at the final Los Angeles show on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023.

In October 2024, a source told that Jenner and Chalamet are “just a great couple” and “everyone loves them together.”


Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers

Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence

Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update

Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Cardi B makes big accusation against estranged partner Offset
Cardi B makes big accusation against estranged partner Offset
Timothée Chalamet faces BIG ordeal amid 'A Complete Unknown' premiere
Timothée Chalamet faces BIG ordeal amid 'A Complete Unknown' premiere
Drake takes legal action against record label over Kendrick Lamar's diss track
Drake takes legal action against record label over Kendrick Lamar's diss track
Justin Bieber shares adorable photos with Hailey, son Jack, from vacay
Justin Bieber shares adorable photos with Hailey, son Jack, from vacay
Camila Cabello sends heartfelt message to LA fire victims
Camila Cabello sends heartfelt message to LA fire victims
‘Hollyoaks’ star Diane Langton dies at 77
‘Hollyoaks’ star Diane Langton dies at 77
Robbie Williams packs on PDA with wife Ayda Field in New York City
Robbie Williams packs on PDA with wife Ayda Field in New York City
Singer Linda Nolan dies at 65 after battling cancer
Singer Linda Nolan dies at 65 after battling cancer
Khloé Kardashian faces criticism from TV star after crtisicing LA mayor
Khloé Kardashian faces criticism from TV star after crtisicing LA mayor
Taylor Swift earns new title ahead of her surprise musical performance
Taylor Swift earns new title ahead of her surprise musical performance