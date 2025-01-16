Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet share intimate date night: Watch

Kylie Jenner stepped out for a romantic date night with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in the City of Love.
The Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Dune star were spotted together while holding hands as they both attended dinner following the Paris premiere of Chalamet’s film A Complete Unknown on Wednesday.
Jenner turned heads in a jaw-dropping sexy black catsuit that featured a halter top.
For her hair, she left in a loose, side-part blowout and also opted for black heels to compliment her one-piece attire.
Meanwhile, Chalamet, 29, wore a blue and brown puffer jacket, dark jeans, a white shirt, and a pink and blue hat.
Notably, the lovebirds spotted in Paris after Jenner skipped the UK and Paris premiere of Chalamet’s Bob Dylon biopic A Complete Unknown.
Prior to this, Jenner and Chalamet's latest date night came after they attended the 2025 Golden Globes together earlier this month.
To note, the couple ignited the romance rumours in April 2023.
They made their romance public at the final Los Angeles show on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023.
In October 2024, a source told that Jenner and Chalamet are “just a great couple” and “everyone loves them together.”