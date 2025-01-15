Singer Linda Nolan dies at 65 after battling cancer

Singer Linda Nolan, who rose to fame alongside her sisters in The Nolans, has passed away at the age of 65 after battling cancer.
Her agent, Dermot McNamara, announced the sad news of her demise on Wednesday.
"Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family," the agent said in the statement.
McNamara continued, "At around 10.20am on Wednesday January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65."
"The family said the hospital couldn't do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable," he added.
The Irish star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and given the all clear in 2011, but she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017.
Linda Nolan rose to fame with her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne, and they scored hits including the 1980 disco classic I'm In The Mood for Dancing.