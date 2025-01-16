Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet faces BIG ordeal amid 'A Complete Unknown' premiere

'Dune' actor Timothée Chalamet attends to 'A Complete Unknown' premiere in his swanky Lime bike

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025


In a surprising turn of events, Timothée Chalamet got fined a whopping £65!

The 28-year-old opted to ride the swanky Lime to bypass the intense traffic but got fined greatly for not parking the bike properly at the London premiere of A Complete Unknown

Despite the mishap, the Wonka actor reached the venue on time and certainly casted an impression.

Chalamet made a surprise appearance at the French talk show Quotidien where he spilled details about the mishap, referencing the photos that went viral, “It was horrible because it was actually kind of an advert for them [Lime].”

To note, Chalamet’s decision to ride Lime bikes highlight his eco-conscious mindset that comes with a literal price tag.

In a Complete Unknown, the Hollywood actor portrayed the role of the legendary musician Bob Dylan, set in the 1961. 

The film chronicles a 19-year-old Dylan’s arrival in New York City, his rise to fame, and his interactions with other music legends.

His portrayal of Dylan continued to draw praises from the audience and critics alike.

On the personal front, Timothée Chalamet sparked dating rumors with Kylie Jenner after being spotted holding hands during an outing in Paris. 

