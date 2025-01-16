Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds

Leonardo DiCaprio got emotional as he shared his “devastation” over LA fires.
On Wednesday night, the Titanic star penned a lengthy message on Instagram and made a huge pledge.
He wrote, “The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild’s Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts.”
Leonardo further added, “Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society and SoCal Fire Fund.”
The Oscar winner continued, “Organizations providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most.”
He also shared links to each of the organizations to urge others to donate.
Many other A-list celebrities had also raised funds for the people whose houses have burned down.
Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, Beyonce and Mel Gibson are among the stars donated hefty amount for the funds.
Moreover, Google and YouTube announced that they would contribute $15 million to L.A.-area relief organizations.
Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made a combined $4 million donation.