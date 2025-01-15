Robbie Williams packs on PDA with wife Ayda Field in New York City  

Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field, shared rare PDA-filled moments during their romantic getaway in New York City.
The couple was photographed at the Empire State Building in the Big Apple on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025.
Robbie and Aydie, who were in NYC to promote his new biopic movie, Better Man, were seen sharing a tender kiss while posing for snaps at the building.
In the viral photos, the singer-turned-musician was wearing a fur coat, which he paired with black trousers and matching shoes.
On the other hand, Aydie was in a black fur coat and matching fur pants. To complete her look, she carried sunglasses.
This public appearance of the two came after they were forced to flee Los Angeles due to the ongoing wildfires.
Taking to Instagram, Robbie's life partner disclosed that they had been evacuated along with her parents due to the devastating fires in Los Angeles.
Ayda also explained that they have lost all of their property in the city, however, she has not disclosed her whereabouts.
"Praying for everyone affected by this disaster I was born and raised in LA. Watching my city burn down right now is devastating. Family and friends have lost everything."
She continued, "Our firefighters and first responders are working around the clock to protect our communities."
However, Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field, are currently promoting his musical-fantasy film Better Man.
The movie was initially released on December 25, 2024.