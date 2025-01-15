‘Hollyoaks’ star Diane Langton dies at 77

Former Hollyoaks and Only Fools And Horses star Diane Langton has passed away at the age of 77.
Her agent announced the news of actress’ sad demise on Wednesday, who died after a short illness.
“I am sad to say that Diane Langton passed away this morning,” her agent, Shane Collins, said in the statement.
He continued, "Diane had a rich and remarkable career appearing on Stage, in Films, and on television, including playing the iconic Nana McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2007 to the present day."
"Diane trained at the Corona Academy and started her professional career as a dancer, touring with ballet companies throughout Europe, followed by appearances on That Was the Week That Was and The London Palladium," Collins added.
The star, from Somerset, had a decades long career. She started acting in 1959 with a small role in Carry On film Carry On Teacher, in which she played a schoolgirl.
She went on to play various roles in the TV spin-off of the film series, Carry On Laughing, before featuring in a string of other beloved UK comedies and dramas.
Diane Langton joined the cast of Hollyoaks in 2007 where she began her role as Nanna McQueen, starring as a member of arguably the most beloved family in the long-running Channel 4 show.