Taylor Swift earns new title ahead of her surprise musical performance

  by Web Desk
  • January 15, 2025
Taylor Swift recently earned another exciting title ahead of her surprise musical performance in China.

The renowned musician is expecting to perform next in China after concluding her record-breaking The Eras Tour in December.

According to an exclusive report by Reuters, the deputy director of Shanghai's culture and tourism bureau, Zhang Qi, has recently revealed that they are in "preliminary talks" with the megastar's team for her possible performance in the city.

As per the media reports, the Chinese authorities have been trying to invite Taylor to China as they believe that the singer is a "walking GDP" due to her massive popularity, which can enhance their economic growth.

The Chinese authorities said they are, "optimistic that [there] may be hope this year."

"As for whether it can take place in the end, we feel that it will have to depend on the market and the attractiveness of the city of Shanghai," Zhang stated.

As of now, Taylor has not confirmed her forthcoming musical performance in the Chinese state.

It is pertinent to note, that the Cruel Summer singer has wrapped up a popular sixth concert on December 8th, which she began in March 2023.

This report came after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end played coy when he was asked about the 14-time Grammy-winning artist's new music albums during his appearance at The Pat McAfee Show.

Travis Kelce said, "I'm here to support" Taylor Swift for whatever she releases.

