Camila Cabello sends heartfelt message to LA fire victims

Camila Cabello is offering words of comfort to those affected by LA fires!
The That's My Girl singer took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to express her heartfelt solidarity with the victims of the devastating Los Angeles fires.
"I can't imagine the stress and pain of everyone affected by these fires,” she wrote, adding, “I’m with you and I’m thinking of LA.”
Cabello went on to praise the bravery and selflessness of the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to protect the community.
“The heroic firefighters/first responders working tirelessly to protect the community. if you're able, please consider donating to one of these organizations, they support immediate efforts and help folks rebuild,” she added.
Deadly wildfires are devastating the Los Angeles area, prompting evacuations and causing people, including numerous celebrities, to lose their homes.
Many celebrities including, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joshua Jackson, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, Paris Hilton, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, have lost their houses.
Meanwhile, stars including Tara Lipinski, Chrissy Teigen, Britney Spears and more have shared that they have evacuated as the fire continues to spread.