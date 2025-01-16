Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update

Duchess Sophie honoured with a heartfelt gesture after Kate Middleton's new role was announced with a huge update on her cancer.
Just a day after Princess Kate made a surprise visit to The Royal Marsden hospital in Chelsea, where she was treated for cancer in 2024, Sophie made a delightful appearance at Company Shop's community hub in Lambet.
The 59-year-old, who is all set to mark her 60th milestone birthday on January 20th, received a huge surprise from the community shop, which provides affordable food and social spaces for the members.
Sophie was presented with a special cake, featuring a group of people standing hand-in-hand to showcase community strength.
In an exclusive photo, the wife of Prince Edward could be seen beaming as she posed with her surprise pre-birthday cake.
The duchess of Edinburgh also expressed her delight over Community Shop's thoughtful gesture, where she also spent some time exploring the items being sold.
For the special outing, King Charles sister-in-law wore a cream "Volcano" coat, with a burgundy jumper.
Sophie's elegant dress featured a high-waisted pleated midi skirt in green, she added a few inches to her frame with garnet leather ankle boots.
The Executive Chairman of Community Shop, Gary Stott, welcomed Sophie, noting, "We are honoured to have welcomed Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Edinburgh, to Community Shop Lambeth today."
"This royal visit highlights the vital importance of our mission and is a real boost for the Community Shop team who work tirelessly to tackle food insecurity," he added.
This appearance of Sophie Wessex comes after Kate Middleton revealed that she is in remission from cancer, and is focused on recovery.
Meanwhile, she also announced herself as a patron of Marsden alongside husband Prince William.
For those unaware, Kate was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024, she underwent a nine-month long chemotherapy until September.