Royal

Queen Mary gets heartfelt support from key figure amid historic moment

King Frederik and Queen Mary celebrated the first anniversary of their reign on January 14

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025


Queen Mary was captured on camera sharing a sweet hug with her sister during a historic moment.

Celebrating the first anniversary of their reign on Tuesday, the Danish palace shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram from Frederik's historic accession day.

In a shared snippet, the Danish Monarch can be seen preparing to walk out on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen for his proclamation.

Frederik was captured while hugging his brother Prince Joachim, as his eldest children, Crown Prince Christian, 19, and Princess Isabella, 17, blew him kisses.

At the historic moment, Queen Mary also received a support from one of her family members on the day.

She was spotted having a warm hug from her older sister, Jane Stephens, who was dressed in a purple coat.

As per Danish media, it was confirmed that Jane would be flying in from Australia for the momentous ceremony ahead of Frederik's accession.

To note, Queen Mary is the youngest in her siblings as is her sister pharmacist Jane, who was born in 1965.

Mary has another older sister, Patricia Anne Bailey, born in 1968, as well as a brother, John, born in 1970.

