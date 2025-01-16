Trending

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Wildfires wreak havoc across vast areas, claiming lives

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating Los Angeles wildfires
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating Los Angeles wildfires 

Priyanka Chopra expressed deep sorrow over destruction caused by the LA wildfires.

Chopra took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a slew of pictures, denoting what Los Angles looked like before and after the wildfires. 

Alongside the carousel, the Baywatch actress shared her sorrow and solidarity with those affected, "I (heart emoji) you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much.”

She continued, “These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support.”


PeeCee then went on appreciating the efforts and bravery of firefighters, first responders, and volunteers, who worked hard to combat the fires, calling them ‘true heroes.'

“Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground,” Priyanka Chopra’s post further read.

The wildfires in Los Angeles wreaked immense chaos across vast areas, claiming lives of 25 people. 

It consumed over 4000 structures and forced more than 13,000 individuals to flee their homes. 

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers

Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence

Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update

Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home
Honey Singh sparks concern with his current health status
Honey Singh sparks concern with his current health status
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral
Armaan Malik shares his aspirations for 2025: 'I really want to'
Armaan Malik shares his aspirations for 2025: 'I really want to'
Atif Aslam makes shocking revelation about music
Atif Aslam makes shocking revelation about music
Nargis Fakhri describes Bollywood dance 'as alien'
Nargis Fakhri describes Bollywood dance 'as alien'
Iqra Aziz husband Yasir Hussain debunks death reports with hilarious response
Iqra Aziz husband Yasir Hussain debunks death reports with hilarious response
Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral new clicks
Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral new clicks
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self