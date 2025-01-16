Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra expressed deep sorrow over destruction caused by the LA wildfires.
Chopra took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a slew of pictures, denoting what Los Angles looked like before and after the wildfires.
Alongside the carousel, the Baywatch actress shared her sorrow and solidarity with those affected, "I (heart emoji) you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much.”
She continued, “These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support.”
PeeCee then went on appreciating the efforts and bravery of firefighters, first responders, and volunteers, who worked hard to combat the fires, calling them ‘true heroes.'
“Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground,” Priyanka Chopra’s post further read.
The wildfires in Los Angeles wreaked immense chaos across vast areas, claiming lives of 25 people.
It consumed over 4000 structures and forced more than 13,000 individuals to flee their homes.