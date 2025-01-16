Entertainment

'Squid Game' 2 T.O.P makes rare statement about series link with his past

T.O.P in his first interview in 11 years shares thoughts on career, self isolation and past controversies

  • January 16, 2025
Choi Seung-Hyun, commonly known as, T.O.P finally broke silence about his role in the Netflix’s series Squid Game, season 2, which received both criticism and praises.

In an interview with the KoreaTimes, the former member of BigBang discussed controversies surrounding his role and return to the entertainment industry.

While the Netflix’s series has been enjoyed by audience globally and the cast has been gaining attention worldwide, Choi chose to remain in the dark.

In the series, T.O.P plays Thanos, a rapper who joins the game after his career is ended by drug use and failed cryptocurrency investments, which left him in debt.

For Choi, the role was too familiar, he noted, "The offer to play Thanos was a daunting proposition. The character mirrored my past, reflecting aspects I’d rather keep hidden."

In 2017, the Haru Haru crooner was sentenced to 10-months jail time and two years of suspension for the use of marijuana during military service.

He further expressed the feeling of being alone since last decade, fearing that no one is looking at him.

Appreciating the director of Squid Game, T.O.P shared that Hwang Dong-Hyuk reaching out to him and his trust gave him the courage to make a comeback.

Furthermore, Choi described his 30s as a period of "lost time" filled with self-loathing, soul searching and shame.

While concluding the interview he said that he is looking forward to "stable and less dramatic" 40s.

This marked the Fantastic Baby singer's first interview in 11 years.

