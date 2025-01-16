Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce shares delightful update ahead of next playoff

Taylor Swift is not rushing boyfriend Travis Kelce to leave his passion and wants him to continue chasing his dreams.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared on January 15 at the Stephen A. Smith Show, that the All Too Well singer wants him to enjoy the games.
While gushing over Taylor’s support, Travis revealed, "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."
While flaunting his healthy relationship, Travis noted how having her constant support and encouragement has made him a better player.
According to Chief’s No. 87, being in a stable and strong relationship has also made him focus on being the best version of himself, at and outside the games.
Travis shared that he wanted to make the singer feel that sense of security too, which made him attend as many Eras shows as possible, "I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she’s doing in life."
The couple has never toned down the affection and support they have for each other, which Taylor also mentioned in 2023 during an interview with Times.
The coney island singer unveiled, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating back in July 2023 and have since showed support for each other at every platform.