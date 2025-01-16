Entertainment

Kanye West shares controversial video of Pamela Anderson amid marriage speculation

The 'Famous' singer posted a sultry video from 2008 of Pamela Anderson

  • January 16, 2025
Kanye West has stirred controversy once again, posting a provocative naked video of Pamela Anderson that has left fans concerned about the state of his marriage to Bianca Censori.

As per Dailymail, the Famous singer posted a sultry video from 2008 of Anderson, 57.

In a shared video, the Baywatch star presented a birthday cake to Hugh Hefner on the Playboy mogul's birthday captured on reality show, The Girls Next Door.

The Instagram video was posted along with offensive audio from an supposedly unreleased new West track, called Hide Your B***h.

In the video, the pin-up, who was 41 at the time, gave the millionaire a cake after performing a lap dance for him after showing up for his 82nd birthday wearing just high heels.

Anderson also joined his three then-girlfriends Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson at the party in Las Vegas.

Hugh was seen in a video saying, “You're looking good.”

Unsurprisingly, Pamela's feminine charms served to divert Hugh's attention, even though she was holding a chocolate birthday cake covered with candles.

Notably, it came after West and Anderson were bizarrely linked following the Last Show Girl star wrote a letter to him stating that she believes Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is being “tortured”and that “they are trying to kill him.”

