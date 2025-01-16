Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update

Prince William has received a sad news from Kensington Palace after Kate Middleton made shocking confession about her cancer “remission.”
On Thursday, January 16, the Prince of Wales was supposed to attend a royal engagement at the regiments in Wattisham, Suffolk, which got postponed due to poor weather conditions.
This sad news came after Princess Kate revealed that she was “in remission” from cancer during her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, January 14.
Kensington Palace issues a press release that the future King would not attend the new engagement, "With regret, this engagement has been postponed as a result of poor weather, which would have significantly restricted the planned programme.
The statement further read, "The Prince of Wales sends his sincere apologies to those who he had been due to meet and hopes to reschedule his visit at the earliest convenience."
During this visit, the Prince of Wales was going to meet the regiments.
Moreover, William was also due to arrive at the flying station in a Wildcast Helicopter, a reconnaissance aircraft in the AAC’s fleet.
Even though the royal engagement will be rescheduled, but Kensington Palace has not revealed the new dates yet.