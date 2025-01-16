Royal

Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update

Prince William faces major setback before new royal engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025


Prince William has received a sad news from Kensington Palace after Kate Middleton made shocking confession about her cancer “remission.”

On Thursday, January 16, the Prince of Wales was supposed to attend a royal engagement at the regiments in Wattisham, Suffolk, which got postponed due to poor weather conditions.

This sad news came after Princess Kate revealed that she was “in remission” from cancer during her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, January 14.

Kensington Palace issues a press release that the future King would not attend the new engagement, "With regret, this engagement has been postponed as a result of poor weather, which would have significantly restricted the planned programme.

The statement further read, "The Prince of Wales sends his sincere apologies to those who he had been due to meet and hopes to reschedule his visit at the earliest convenience."

During this visit, the Prince of Wales was going to meet the regiments.

Moreover, William was also due to arrive at the flying station in a Wildcast Helicopter, a reconnaissance aircraft in the AAC’s fleet.

Even though the royal engagement will be rescheduled, but Kensington Palace has not revealed the new dates yet.

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win

Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
King Charles releases delightful video after Princess Kate's cancer hospital visit
King Charles releases delightful video after Princess Kate's cancer hospital visit
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Prince William makes surprise move after Kate Middleton's new update on cancer
Prince William makes surprise move after Kate Middleton's new update on cancer
Meghan Markle makes huge public appearance after Princess Kate, William
Meghan Markle makes huge public appearance after Princess Kate, William
Queen Mary gets heartfelt support from key figure amid historic moment
Queen Mary gets heartfelt support from key figure amid historic moment
King Charles adds unique item in Time Capsule to mark big milestone
King Charles adds unique item in Time Capsule to mark big milestone
Prince William steps out with smile after Kate Middleton's delightful cancer update
Prince William steps out with smile after Kate Middleton's delightful cancer update
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move risks 'battle' with Donald Trump
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move risks 'battle' with Donald Trump