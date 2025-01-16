Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'

Sanam Saeed is receiving tons of love from her beloved husband Mohib Mirza.
During an interview on the YouTube show Nadaan Maizban, Mohib lauded her temperament.
"There's no arrogance to her. She's a very down-to-earth person and possesses a peaceful soul," the Arth actor revealed how the serenity of their shared love remains novel.
He then continued to praise the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star’s sheer professionalism, "There are certain actors you can put into any situation, and they'll observe what they are dealing with on their own.”
Further adding, “They'll see where they are placed and where the camera is placed, they'll gauge their left and right sides, and perform after gaining some level of understanding.”
"I think Sanam is one of the best theatre performers in Pakistan. So if an actor has a thought process like that, doing superficial work would naturally be difficult for her,” the Jafaa star elaborated.
Returning to his husbandly adoration for her when it comes to their personal lives, Mirza fondly raved, "You won't know a more balanced person.”
To note, Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza, who secretly tied the knot back in 2021, made their marriage public after period of letting rumors afloat.