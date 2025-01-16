Entertainment

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' solves Rick, Michonne mystery

Rick and Michonne finally enjoy happily ever after ending in ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’

  January 16, 2025
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has finished the love story of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

In 2022, The Walking Dead ended after 11 seasons and left a few loose ends.

Fans were curious what happened to Rick, who was abducted from his home and family, while Michonne decided to find him in season 10.

The post-apocalyptic horror drama show was premiered on AMC in 2024 and is now streaming on Netflix in the US.

Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, and Gurira created the hit series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live plot:

The show starts by explaining the viewers what happened to Rick and Michonne.

Rick was a Civic Republic “consignee” for several years, and later on he was granted citizenship, so he becomes a CRM soldier.

Cast of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

1. Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

2. Danai Gurira as Michonne

3. Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes

4. Terry O’Quinn as Major General Jonathan Beale

5. Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

6. Craig Tate as Okafur

7. Matthew Jeffers as Nat

Notably, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live had a budget of 82.75 million; (13.7 million per episode).

