King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

King Abdullah II has broken his silence on Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal!
On Wednesday, January 15, BBC reported that after 15 months of war and genocide and months of talks, Hamas and Israel finally agreed to a ceasefire deal.
Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, January 16, the King of Jordan shared his first statement after receiving the news.
He penned an encouraging message to the world leaders and supported the peacemaking deal between Israel and Hamas.
“We welcome the Gaza ceasefire and urge the world to alleviate the tragedy by maximizing the humanitarian response,” the king wrote.
He added, “We value the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the US, and reaffirm Jordan’s commitment to supporting the Palestinians, sustaining aid flow, and working for peace.”
This update comes just two days after the Jordanian monarch visited the Royal Charity Organization to monitor the preparation of relief supply to Gaza which they called the “largest aid convoy to Gaza.”
“Happening now: His Majesty King Abdullah II arrives at the #Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation warehouses, in Ghabawi, and witnesses preparations for the largest aid convoy to #Gaza,” the Jordanian Palace captioned alongside a video that featured preparations being done.
King Abdullah II ascended to throne on February 7, 1999.