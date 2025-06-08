Royal

Prince William breaks silence after attending key event without Kate

Prince William releases first statement after meeting Prince Albert at Blue Economy and Finance Forum

Prince William has broken silence after attending a key event without Princess Kate.

The Prince of Wales admitted that he was “honored” to attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum solo.

On Saturday, June 8, the future King took to Instagram, releasing a lengthy statement and sharing exclusive pictures.

He stated, “Honoured to attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco. A vital moment to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and regenerative marine economy.

Inspiring to catch up with Earthshot Finalists working to”

William further added, “Revive our Oceans. From restoring coral reefs to transforming seaweed farming and plastic pollution prevention. The ocean sustains life, regulates our climate, and feeds billions, but it's under threat. Solutions exist, and action is urgent.”


While concluding the post, he noted, “Grateful to stand alongside world leaders and changemakers, united in commitment to protect 30% of our ocean by 2030 and drive progress ahead of the UN Ocean Conference.”

Prince William meets Prince Albert, French President:

At the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, Prince William, 42, met Prince Albert, French President Emmanuel Macron and Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

The Prince of Wales also delivered a touching speech on the eve of World Oceans Day.

