Princess Charlene enjoys private stroll with President Emmanuel Macron's wife

Monaco’s Princess Charlene bonds with France’s First Lady Madame Brigitte Macron during a private Palace garden stroll

Princess Charlene spent a relaxing time strolling with French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, during her visit to Monaco.

On Sunday, June 8, the Monegasque Royal Family took to Instagram to share an update about Charlene’s latest royal engagement, reporting that the Princess enjoyed a private stroll in the gardens of the Prince’s Palace with France’s First Lady.

Accompanying the duo were Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins – Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

“On the occasion of the State Visit of the President of the French Republic, H.S.H. Princess Charlene had the pleasure of receiving Madame Brigitte Macron this Saturday, June 7, for a private stroll in the gardens of the Prince's Palace,” shared the Royal Family.

They continued, “In this setting, renowned for its calm and elegance, the Princess and the First Lady shared a moment of sincere exchange, marked by deep kindness and shared commitments to youth.”

The Palace further shared, “H.S.H. Princess Charlene, committed to drowning prevention and education through sports, and Madame Brigitte Macron, committed to inclusion, education, and the fight against bullying, found a forum for mutual dialogue, reflecting the strong ties that unite France and Monaco.”

It was also shared that the Royal twins, who joined their mother during the stroll, brought a relaxed and lively presence to the delightful moment of exchange.

“Their simple and spontaneous appearance gave the scene a familial tone, recalling the direct, human ties that unite France and Monaco from generation to generation,” they expressed.

Alongside the heartwarming caption, the Royal Family also shared a carousel of photographs featuring glimpses from the delightful stroll.

