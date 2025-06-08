Prince William makes powerful call to action during emotional speech

Prince William delivered a powerful speech during solo appearance at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum.
The Prince of Wales attended the high-profile on June 8, and got candid about environmental issues on the eve of World Oceans Day.
In his emotional speech, William made a bold plea, "We come together today united by our deep connection to the ocean and our concern for its safety. For many of us, it is a place where some of our happiest memories are made.”
The future King added, “Where we have explored the wonders of the natural world… and we have all relied on its great abundance for our food and livelihoods."
He also greeted French President Emmanuel Macron, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles and Prince Albert of Monaco.
Princess Kate's husband explained, "And yet, all too often, it can feel distant and disconnected from our everyday lives, allowing us to forget just how vital it is. The truth is that healthy oceans are essential to all life on earth."
This event also highlighted William's growing influence in international diplomacy.
The Prince of Wales' solo appearance comes as his father King Charles continues cancer treatment.
Palace releases short film:
A day before Monaco appearance, Kensington Palace released a short film of Prince William’s recent conversation with legendary conservationist Sir David Attenborough.