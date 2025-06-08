Royal

How much Meghan Markle spent on Princess Lilibet's fourth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet turned four in June 2025

How much Meghan Markle spent on Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked Princess Lilibet's birthday with a family trip to California's Disneyland.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the intimate family time on her Instagram account, where she posted a reel showing Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie enjoying various attractions and meeting Disney's iconic characters.


The social media post was captioned, "Thank you @disneyland for giving out family two days of pure joy!"

According to GB, the two-day trip might have cost the Royal couple some heavy sum.

Reservations for the VIP experience the Sussexes enjoyed can cost anywhere between £3,000 to over £5,000.

Celebrities enjoy personalised visits to Disneyland

An insider revealed that usually families receive customised visits, with tour guides able to provide them with snacks and "escort them anywhere they want to go."

The source further added, "Celebrity guests are typically driven around by a personal tour guide backstage so they don't have to go through the crowds in the park and (they get to) use cast member entrances backstage to enter the rides."

Referring to the photographs circulating online, the tipster added that "they probably had lunch either in Walt's apartment or in Club 33, which is a very exclusive club."

Meghan's video gave fans some insight into the birthday trip as the mom-of-two maintained the family's privacy by hiding the children's faces.

Along with that, Lilibet also enjoyed a huge custom Little Mermaid-themed birthday cake decorated with blue icing which had "Happy Birthday Lili" written in pink.

