King Felipe, Letizia mark Armed Forces Day with pride in new joint appearance

King Felipe and Queen Letizia proudly marked the Armed Forces Day.
In a new post shared on its official Instagram account on Saturday, June 7, the Royal Family of Spain dropped a carousel of photographs from the prestigious ceremony featuring the Monarch and Queen Consort.
For the special day, the Royal Couple made a joint appearance, with the King looking handsome in his spotless white uniform adorned with multiple badges and sashes, while the Queen, as always, exuded glamour in a white dress featuring intricate embroidery.
“The Kings have presided over today in Santa Cruz de Tenerife the commemorative central event of the ‘Day of the Armed Forces 2025,’” captioned the Royals.
Briefing about King Felipe’s activities on the occasion, they continued, “After reviewing the troops, the raising of the National Flag and the tribute to those who gave their lives for Spain, the Kings have presided over the ground parade in which units of the three Armies and the Civil Guard have participated.”
Further noting, the Palace penned, “The Day of the Armed Forces is a day of meeting between Spaniards, civilians and military, to highlight the work, commitment and spirit of service of those who, with their daily work and effort, guarantee the safety and freedom of all Spaniards.”
They concluded the caption, writing, “Hapy Armed Forces Day to all.”
Who are King Felipe and Queen Letizia?
Felipe VI and Letizia are the King and Queen of Spain, who have been reigning the country since June 19, 2014.
The Royal Couple are parents to two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.