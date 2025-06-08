Prince William joins Prince Albert at Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco

Prince William and Prince Albert have joined forces in Monaco!
Taking to the Instagram Stories of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint social media account on Sunday, June 8, Kensington Palace shared updates about the future king’s latest engagement.
In the new updates, the Palace shared that the father of three has arrived in Monaco to attend the 2025 Blue Economy and Finance Forum.
The first Story featured a photograph of Prince William looking dashing in a navy blue suit as he attended the event to mark the World Oceans Day 2025.
In the second update, they reposted Earthshot Prize’s Instagram post that briefed about the event.
“This weekend, global leaders, investors, and innovators are gathering in Monaco to unlock the future of our oceans. We're heading to Monaco for the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) 2025, and here's everything you need to know,” it stated.
Next in the Stories was a photo of William shaking hands and exchanging words as he met the reigning Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert II.
Meanwhile, the fourth and final Story featured a three-photo collage that showcased King Charles’s elder son meeting the Earthshot finalists.
“Great to be attending the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco, hosted by @fondationprincealbert2. Inspiring to catch up with Earthshot Finalists working to 'Revive our Oceans'. From restoring coral reefs to transforming seaweed farming and plastic pollution prevention,” the caption read.
Prince William interviews Sir David Attenborough to mark World Oceans Day:
On Saturday, June 7, Prince William sat for an interview with the legendary broadcaster and natural historian, Sir David Attenborough, to mark the World Oceans Day 2025.
“A true honour speaking with Sir David ahead of World Oceans Day tomorrow,” he penned alongside a clip from the interview.