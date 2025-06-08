Princess Kate ‘completely heartbroken’ over Prince Harry’s cruel decision

Prince Harry’s cruel decision amid estrangement from the Royal Family has left Princess Kate “completely heartbroken!”
The Duke of Sussex, who recently lost his bid in the UK security case, told the BBC in an explosive interview that he cannot see a world in which he would bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Charlotte, back in his native country.
This decision of the Spare author has devastated the Princess of Wales to the core, who “never imagined a future” where Prince William and Harry’s children would grow up as strangers.
According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, Kate is “privately begging” Prince Harry not to keep keep Archie and Lilibet away from their cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
"Kate is completely heartbroken – there’s honestly no better way to describe it. It really pains her as a mom to see how this feud is impacting the children. She never imagined a future where William and Harry’s kids wouldn’t even know each other,” the insider revealed.
They went on to share, "Kate and Harry would often talk about the kind of families they hoped to have and the joy of raising their children side by side. To see things end up like this, with their kids growing up as strangers, is deeply upsetting for her."
"Kate is really concerned about the impact this is having on Archie and Lilibet. They're missing out on such an important part of who they are, with no real connection to their wider family. To Kate, that just feels incredibly unfair,” the tipster further added.
Prince Harry’s rift with the Royal Family:
Prince Harry’s rift with the British Royal Family began when he and Meghan decided to resign from the royal duties and moved to the US.
Since then, the Sussexes are on non-speaking terms with King Charles, Prince William, and the other members of the Royal Family.