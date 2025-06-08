Royal

Meghan Markle finally reacts to backlash on viral twerking video

The Duchess of Sussex 'doesn’t care about the haters in Britain calling her vulgar'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Meghan Markle seemingly “doesn’t care” about the backlash she received on her viral viral twerking video.

The Duchess of Sussex released a clip of herself and Prince Harry dancing in the hospital to mark daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday.

In the viral video, the romantic couple can be seen dancing to Starrkeisha's track, The Baby Momma Dance, in a maternity ward delivery room.

A source recently told Daily Mail about Meghan’s true reaction to backlash over viral footage.

“In the UK everyone’s reaction has been a bit prudish but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it has been a huge hit. Meghan doesn’t care about the haters in Britain calling her vulgar. Americans thought the twerking video was hilarious and relatable,” the insider said.

The tipster added, "Her new products are marketed at Americans and not at the UK market. Meghan wants to connect with Gen Z which demands viral moments. She doesn’t care about the UK because that’s not where the money is.”

"She could therefore wave away the 'certain standards' expected by British royal fans. Americans don’t care. To us it’s a soap opera,” the source concluded.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's family outing:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a family trip to Disneyland with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

During their visit, the young royals met Disney characters like Queen Elsa and took rides on the popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.

