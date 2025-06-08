King Charles to host Trump at Windsor as President ‘cherishes’ his past visit

Donald Trump may soon visit his “cherished” Windsor Castle once again as King Charles prepares to host him for his unprecedented second state visit.
On Saturday, June 7, GB New reported that the 76-year-old British Monarch will use his “true home” to host the 47th US President for his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom.
Speaking to People’s Channel, Terry Fisher, a property expert at We Buy Any Home, revealed the reason behind Charles’s decision to choose Windsor Castle over Buckingham Palace to invite Trump.
"Buckingham Palace might be the more famous royal address, but Windsor Castle is arguably more personal - it's where the late Queen Elizabeth II spent her final years and where King Charles III hosted his first state visit,” he shared.
Terry went on to explain, "With Buckingham Palace currently undergoing extensive renovations, Windsor has stepped up as the backdrop for key royal events. It's a reminder that while Buckingham is the 'office', Windsor is the true home."
Donald Trump’s first state visit to the UK:
During his first state visit to the UK in 2019 after becoming the 45th president of the US, Donald Trump was hosted by King Charless late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle.
According to GB News, the castle holds “particular meaning” for Trump, who “cherishes” his past visit there with the former queen.
When will Donald Trump visit the UK for his second state visit?
In April 2025, Trump shared that his second state visit might be scheduled for September.