Princess Anne leaves MBE recipient mesmerised at Windsor Castle event

Princess Anne has left a lasting impression on an MBE recipient.
The Princess Royal served the honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal on the recommendation of King Charles.
An MBE recipient Michael Bailey, 68, recently opened up about his "five or six minutes" chat with Zara Tindall’s mother.
He told GB News, "When I got the warrant to say that I've been awarded the MBE, I didn't believe it. I thought this was a scam, a very clever scam. I thought they're not going to catch me out, so I threw it in the bin.”
Michael added, "Two days later, I just happened to mention to my son that I'd had this very clever scam. And he said, 'Dad, what on earth have you done? That's real!'"
The 61-year-old hailed Anne as "very, very charming" during their interaction at the Windsor Castle ceremony.
He also told People’s Channel, "She said to me, 'I understand you're a specialist in your field,’ I thought, I'm not going down that road, because she must say that to everybody."
For the key event, Michael was accompanied by his wife of almost 60 years, Gwen.