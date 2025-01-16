‘The Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell announce breakup after 4 years

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have parted ways.
The former Bachelor took too his Instagram account on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news of their break up with his fans.
“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts," James penned along a photo of him and Kirkconnell meeting on The Bachelor for the first time.
In the image, the estranges couple could be seen holding hands and looking at each other.
He further added, "Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord."
Notably, Kirkconnell is yet to comment on their break up. Her last update on Instagram was a heartfelt video birthday tribute to James, which she posted back in early December.
The couple first met on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2020 where Kirkconnell won James’ season amid controversy.
At the time, they chose to continue dating but not to get engaged during the reality show’s finale.
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell briefly split in 2021 but rekindled their romance after few months.