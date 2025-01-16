Entertainment

‘The Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell announce breakup after 4 years

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell also briefly split in 2021 but rekindled their romance after few months

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
‘The Bachelors Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell part ways after 4 years
‘The Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell part ways after 4 years

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have parted ways.

The former Bachelor took too his Instagram account on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news of their break up with his fans.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts," James penned along a photo of him and Kirkconnell meeting on The Bachelor for the first time.

In the image, the estranges couple could be seen holding hands and looking at each other.

He further added, "Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord."


Notably, Kirkconnell is yet to comment on their break up. Her last update on Instagram was a heartfelt video birthday tribute to James, which she posted back in early December.

The couple first met on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2020 where Kirkconnell won James’ season amid controversy.

At the time, they chose to continue dating but not to get engaged during the reality show’s finale.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell briefly split in 2021 but rekindled their romance after few months.

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win

Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Justin Bieber sparks comeback speculation with mysterious Insta story
Justin Bieber sparks comeback speculation with mysterious Insta story
‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ solves Rick, Michonne mystery
‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ solves Rick, Michonne mystery
Jennifer Lopez supports L.A. fire victims with heartfelt move
Jennifer Lopez supports L.A. fire victims with heartfelt move
‘Hollyoaks’ star Paul Danan dies at 46
‘Hollyoaks’ star Paul Danan dies at 46
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce shares delightful update ahead of next playoff
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce shares delightful update ahead of next playoff
Jennifer Lopez pitches help to LA victims amid ongoing wildfires
Jennifer Lopez pitches help to LA victims amid ongoing wildfires
Kanye West shares controversial video of Pamela Anderson amid marriage speculation
Kanye West shares controversial video of Pamela Anderson amid marriage speculation