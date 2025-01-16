Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'

Trending

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik exchanged vows on January 20, 2024

  • January 16, 2025
Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed toast to one year of marriage in Qatar.

On Tuesday morning the Dunk actor took to his Instagram stories to drop to share two snippets from their wedding anniversary celebrations.

The first shared image featured a glass of mango juice, a water bottle and two salt & pepper shakers placed on a table, which she captioned, “Anniversary breakfast.”

In another picture, the happy couple were seen radiating immense joy, charm and solace while sitting together and enjoying each other’s company. The caption read, “Alhamdullilah” with a heart emoticon.

During the anniversary date, Sana looked simple yet chic flaunting her million-dollar smile while her cricketer husband exuded vibes in a jacket.

For the unversed, the power couple got married in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony last year, that surprised fans across both India and Pakistan.

Announcing their wedding on January 202, 2024, Sana and Shoaib shared two beautiful pictures from the event, with a heartwarming note, “Alhamdullilah. And we created you in pairs.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik  first crossed paths on the sets of a reality show and quickly formed a mutual attraction.,

