Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Prince Harry has reportedly addressed Kate Middleton's calls for reconciliation amid years-long feud.

The Duke of Sussex, who alongside his wife Meghan Markle  is busy in the helping LA wildfires victims, "appreciates" Princess Kate's reunion offers, but he looks at things in a different way, per an inside source.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal titles, since leaving the UK, the couple on many occasions criticised members of the firm, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate and her husband Prince William.

Despite Harry's shocking revelation about his kins, in 2023's memoir, Spare, Kate wants everyone to forget and forgive everything an reunite.

However, the duke wants to proceed with reunion on his own term just like his elder brother, the Prince of Wales.

Reflecting on the 40-year-old's response over Kate's plea, an inside source told Closer magazine, "Harry appreciates that Kate cares. He knows she’s coming from a genuine place and he’s grateful for the support she’s offered him, but he just doesn’t things the way she does,"

"He’s been very clear that there’s no need to worry about him, he insists that he’s very happy to take a supportive role to help Meghan shine," added the insider.

This update comes amid Kate Middleton gave fresh update on her health in which she revealed she is in remission from cancer and now focused on recovery.

