Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell 

Queen Letizia dressed to the nines as she marks first solo appearance of 2025.
The royal attended an event in Madrid promoting sustainability without her husband King Felipe.
For the event, Queen Letizia donned a black and white houndstooth fabric frock, which was both chic and businesslike.
She elevated her outfit with a full-length black coat styled as a cape, simply slung over her shoulders, and black kitten-heeled pointed pumps.
For the Makeup, Letizia opted for a classic look, pairing a dewy base with a light smokey eye shadow look in brown, and a pink lip.
During the event, the queen delivered a heartfelt speech as she took her place at the lectern.
“This entity has brought us together once again to make us aware that there are currently 3 million people, 3 million small entrepreneurs, who live in the five Latin American countries where this Foundation operates and who get ahead every day because someone believed in them and supported them in their idea of starting a micro-enterprise,” she told the audience.
Queen Letizia’s appearance comes days after she and King Felipe bid emotional farewell to their daughter Princess Leonor as she embarked on a six-month sailing trip that will take her across the United States.