Royal

Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell

Queen Letizia and King Felipe recently bid emotional farewell to their daughter Princess Leonor

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell 

Queen Letizia dressed to the nines as she marks first solo appearance of 2025.

The royal attended an event in Madrid promoting sustainability without her husband King Felipe.

For the event, Queen Letizia donned a black and white houndstooth fabric frock, which was both chic and businesslike.

She elevated her outfit with a full-length black coat styled as a cape, simply slung over her shoulders, and black kitten-heeled pointed pumps.

For the Makeup, Letizia opted for a classic look, pairing a dewy base with a light smokey eye shadow look in brown, and a pink lip.

PHOTO: BACKGRID
PHOTO: BACKGRID

During the event, the queen delivered a heartfelt speech as she took her place at the lectern.

“This entity has brought us together once again to make us aware that there are currently 3 million people, 3 million small entrepreneurs, who live in the five Latin American countries where this Foundation operates and who get ahead every day because someone believed in them and supported them in their idea of starting a micro-enterprise,” she told the audience.

Queen Letizia’s appearance comes days after she and King Felipe bid emotional farewell to their daughter Princess Leonor as she embarked on a six-month sailing trip that will take her across the United States.

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win

Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update
King Charles releases delightful video after Princess Kate's cancer hospital visit
King Charles releases delightful video after Princess Kate's cancer hospital visit
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Prince William makes surprise move after Kate Middleton's new update on cancer
Prince William makes surprise move after Kate Middleton's new update on cancer
Meghan Markle makes huge public appearance after Princess Kate, William
Meghan Markle makes huge public appearance after Princess Kate, William
Queen Mary gets heartfelt support from key figure amid historic moment
Queen Mary gets heartfelt support from key figure amid historic moment
King Charles adds unique item in Time Capsule to mark big milestone
King Charles adds unique item in Time Capsule to mark big milestone
Prince William steps out with smile after Kate Middleton's delightful cancer update
Prince William steps out with smile after Kate Middleton's delightful cancer update