Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death

Cheryl Cole has made a brave promise to stay strong for her seven-year-old son Bear following the tragic death of his father, Liam Payne.
According to a source, Cole, who was once a member of the UK band Girls Aloud, has told friends that she is determined not to "fall apart" in 2025.
"For Cheryl, Liam’s tragic death has been a wake-up call that life is precious and we only get one shot at it, so we need to go after what matters," the insider told News Break.
They continued, "His death has shaken her, but she knows she can’t fall apart, so she’s using it to give her a renewed sense of purpose to live a life of joy and love.”
"She is determined that 2025 is going to be her fresh start, and that from the grief comes the opportunity to make her dreams come true and change her and Bear’s lives,” the source added.
Cole started dating Payne following her second marriage breakdown in 2016.
The couple welcomed their son, Bear, in March 2017, and had dated for two years before they called it quits in July 2018.
Liam Payne died on 16 October after falling from a hotel balcony in the capital, Buenos Aires.