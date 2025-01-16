Royal

Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause

The Queen of Spain, Letizia, made a memorable appearance after Princess Leonor’s departure for naval training

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Queen Letizia is paying a special visit to Dexeus Mujer Foundation on its 30th anniversary!

On Thursday, January 16, the Spanish Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of photos from the Queen’s visit to the recognized hospital and research center.

“The Queen visited the facilities of the Dexeus Mujer Foundation in Barcelona this morning, coinciding with the celebration of its 30th anniversary,” read the translated caption.

At the event, Letizia presented XIX Dexeus Mujer Award to Professor Arri Coomarasamy for his amazing accomplishments in multiple health issues.

The caption continued, “[The Queen] presented the “XIX Dexeus Mujer Award” to Professor Arri Coomarasamy, Officer of the Order of the British Empire, in recognition of his ‘outstanding contribution to preventing pregnancy loss and reducing maternal mortality during childbirth.’”

It also noted, “The event also saw the presentation of the scholarships that the institution annually awards to young researchers, graduates and higher education graduates in health sciences for the realization of research projects in General Gynecology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Gynecological Oncology and Reproductive Medicine.”

Queen Letizia’s this appearance comes just a day after she graced the BBVA Microfinance Foundation’s event with her visit in Madrid.

