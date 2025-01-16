Entertainment

'You' season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast

Here's all to know about Penn Badgley starrer 'You' season 5's storyline, cast and release date

  January 16, 2025

You is finally coming soon to the screens to thrill fans all over again!

On Thursday, January 16, Netflix shared the teaser of the fifth and final season of the American psychological thriller TV series and also revealed the premiere date.

“Back to where it all started. the killer finale of YOU is coming on april 24,” captioned the video streaming giant.

It is worth mentioning that the first season of the series was premiered in September 2018.

‘You’ season 5 release date:

The fifth and final season of You will premiere on April 24, 2025, on Netflix.

‘You’ season 5 plot:

In the forthcoming series, the protagonist of the thriller show, Joe Goldberg, will be returning “back where it all began,” the New York City, where “his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

The teaser offered fans a peek of Joe at Mooney’s bookstore with his inner voice echoing, “Here we are, together again, back to where it began…The one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you.”

“A lot has happened together these many years together — identities, cities, loves, complications — but all of that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be,” the voice continued.

'You' season 5 cast:

You season 5 is set to mark the return of cast members Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews.

