Taylor Swift breaks silence on Zoë Kravitz incident: 'I can’t even be mad'

  By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has finally opened up about a major incident caused by her close friend, Zoë Kravitz.

During her appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Grammy winner, 35, revealed that once the American actress lost Burmese python in her Beverly Hills home.

While explaining her side of the story, Taylor shared that she forgave Zoë for nearly destroying her washroom, noting, I “can't even be mad.”

The Fate of Ophelia crooner said, "We've all got that one friend. I just remember getting a call from my head of security and him trying to explain this story to me. I kind of found myself listening to this.”

Taylor added, “And I’m like, ‘Uh-huh, OK, OK.’ And I hate to first-and-last name a friend, but it’s important in this situation. OK, so Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are holding on to a Burmese python. It’s halfway in the wall. There’s a man standing with an ax, who has just chopped up a custom vintage antique cupboard.”

The pop icon further told the host, “There’s splinters on the floor. They’re looking — in my mind, this is an Annie Leibovitz shoot. This is the chicest thing I’ve ever heard in my life...not a problem."

Taylor Swift concluded the conversation by sharing she told  told Zoë not to "worry" about it and she'll handle it.

