Jennifer Aniston speaks on 'Friends' reboot ahead of Matthew Perry's death anniversary

'Friends' alum Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 due to a drug overdose

Jennifer Aniston speaks on 'Friends' reboot ahead of Matthew Perry's death anniversary

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the possibility of bringing back her Friends character, Rachel Green, almost two years after the death of her co-star and pal, Matthew Perry.

Discussing the renowned series' sequel, the We're the Millers actress said it would be "physically impossible" to go through with the idea without Perry, who died on October 28, 2023, from accidental drowning following a ketamine overdose.

Aniston, one of the six leads in the sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004, said that Perry took refuge in laughter and comedy while he was dealing with depression and addiction.

"It's heartbreaking that he had so many demons," she told Harper's Bazaar. "But boy, for someone who had that much inner turmoil, he sure got to laugh a lot, and that was everything to him."

The Morning Show star revealed that she looks back at the time she spent with her co-stars, including David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, quite fondly.

"I looked forward to it every day. I couldn't wait to get to work. I couldn't wait to see those people. I couldn't wait to read the scripts – we'd shoot the show every Friday night, and right after we wrapped, we'd find the new script for Monday morning in our dressing room. I was just as excited to find out what was going to happen as I'm sure the audience was," she noted.

The Murder Mystery actress said that she finds solace when fans share that the Friends episode helped them with their everyday stress, adding, "And that's the ultimate compliment."

Aniston revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that the final time the whole group reunited was in 2021 for an official event, Friends: The Reunion.

An investigation was launched into Perry's death, with two doctors and a dealer known as the "ketamine queen" among five people charged in relation to his overdose.

Matthew Perry was open about his three-decade-long struggle with addiction, which resulted in him visiting rehab 15 times over his lifetime and having a number of near-death experiences.

