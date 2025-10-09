Home / Entertainment

Spice Girls shows up to support Victoria Beckham at Netflix doc premiere

Victoria Beckham gets joined by Spice Girls memebers at her Netflix docu-series premiere

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Victoria Beckham received support from her Spice Girls bandmates at the premiere of Netflix documentary series, Victoria.

On Wednesday, October 8, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm made dazzling appearance at the world premiere of Netflix docuseriesVictoria Beckham at The Curzon Mayfair in London.

However, Melanie "Mel B" Brown did not join the rest of the group at the premiere.

Even though Spice Girls stars could not take a group photo on the red carpet, the former pop sensations were all smiles.

Victoria was also joined by her husband David Beckham and their sons Romeo Beckham, 23, and Cruz Beckham, 20 and daughter Harper, 14.

Their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 26, was notably absent from the event as rumours of a family rift continue.

The fashion designer’s parents Jackie and Tony Adams, as well as David’s mum Sandra, were also there.

A source told Daily Mail, “Victoria is so happy that the Spice Girls could be there. She just loves being with them so much. They are a huge part of her journey, and they are featured a lot in the documentary.”

“It was a shame that Mel B wasn’t there, but she was away, and on this occasion, nobody was not there because of any in-fighting,” the insider added.

Some memebers of Spice Girls were last seen together at David’s 50th birthday party in April 2024

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston speaks on 'Friends' reboot ahead of Matthew Perry's death anniversary

Jennifer Aniston speaks on 'Friends' reboot ahead of Matthew Perry's death anniversary
'Friends' alum Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 due to a drug overdose

Sydney Sweeney makes big marriage decision amid growing Scooter Braun romance

Sydney Sweeney makes big marriage decision amid growing Scooter Braun romance
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are taking their relationship to new heights with major moves

Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence on show suspension: 'It’s over'

Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence on show suspension: 'It’s over'
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was pulled by ABC after host's controversial remarks on Charlie Kirk's death

Justin Bieber takes sarcastic jab at mom Pattie as she prays for his ‘healing’

Justin Bieber takes sarcastic jab at mom Pattie as she prays for his ‘healing’
Justin Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette recently shared a special post cheering on the singer and praying for him

Victoria Beckham gives sweet shoutout to son Brooklyn at Netflix doc launch

Victoria Beckham gives sweet shoutout to son Brooklyn at Netflix doc launch
The Spice Girl alum took a moment to give a touching nod to her estranged eldest son Brooklyn Beckham

Timothée Chalamet step out with Kylie Jenner after debuting his new shaved look

Timothée Chalamet step out with Kylie Jenner after debuting his new shaved look
The 'Wonka' star stepped out for a date night with his lady love, 'The Kardashians' star at Yankees game

Jennifer Lopez exudes ethereal beauty in glittery fit on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Jennifer Lopez exudes ethereal beauty in glittery fit on Jimmy Fallon’s show
J.Lo promotes her upcoming film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

5 celebrity connections fans believe inspired Taylor Swift album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

5 celebrity connections fans believe inspired Taylor Swift album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Here's everything to know about the inspiration behind each track of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Dolly Parton finally addresses her health rumours after sister’s call for prayers

Dolly Parton finally addresses her health rumours after sister’s call for prayers
The 'Jolene' singer breaks silence on an AI photo circulating that showed her on 'death bed' with Reba McEntire

Sabrina Carpenter steps into country music world with ‘magical’ Opry debut

Sabrina Carpenter steps into country music world with ‘magical’ Opry debut
The ‘Manchild’ singer celebrates her massive career milestone with thrilling debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry

Ron Dean, star of ‘Risky Business,' ‘The Breakfast Club,’ breathes his last at 87

Ron Dean, star of ‘Risky Business,' ‘The Breakfast Club,’ breathes his last at 87
'The Fugitive' star's partner Maggie Neff confirmed the heart-wrenching news on Wednesday

Aubrey Plaza shares her grandmother’s advice on dealing with pain

Aubrey Plaza shares her grandmother’s advice on dealing with pain
The 'White Lotus' star wrote new children’s book 'Luna' and the 'Witch Throw a Halloween Party', inspired by her grandmother, Margie