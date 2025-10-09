Spice Girls shows up to support Victoria Beckham at Netflix doc premiere

Victoria Beckham received support from her Spice Girls bandmates at the premiere of Netflix documentary series, Victoria.
On Wednesday, October 8, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm made dazzling appearance at the world premiere of Netflix docuseriesVictoria Beckham at The Curzon Mayfair in London.
However, Melanie "Mel B" Brown did not join the rest of the group at the premiere.
Even though Spice Girls stars could not take a group photo on the red carpet, the former pop sensations were all smiles.
Victoria was also joined by her husband David Beckham and their sons Romeo Beckham, 23, and Cruz Beckham, 20 and daughter Harper, 14.
Their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 26, was notably absent from the event as rumours of a family rift continue.
The fashion designer’s parents Jackie and Tony Adams, as well as David’s mum Sandra, were also there.
A source told Daily Mail, “Victoria is so happy that the Spice Girls could be there. She just loves being with them so much. They are a huge part of her journey, and they are featured a lot in the documentary.”
“It was a shame that Mel B wasn’t there, but she was away, and on this occasion, nobody was not there because of any in-fighting,” the insider added.
Some memebers of Spice Girls were last seen together at David’s 50th birthday party in April 2024