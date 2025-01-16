UK rail ticket policy faces major shift for fairer passenger treatment

A watchdog issued a formal warning to passengers who are caught without a ticket on a train to handle first-time offenders.
As per Sky News, instead of imposing a fine, passengers would receive a warning , called a “yellow card.”
Transport Focus is urging all transportation companies in Britain to adopt the Yellow Card warning system to ensure fairness for all passengers.
This move comes after media reports revealed cases where passengers were being taken to court or penalized for not paying small amounts for their tickets.
Transport Focus has also suggested creating a digital database for railcards to make the process more efficient and prevent misuse.
With a digital database, ticket inspectors would be able to confirm whether a passenger is eligible for a railcard discount, in cases where the passenger claims they forgot their railcard or cannot access it on their phone.
Natasha Grice, director for rail at Transport Focus, said in a statement, noting, "We understand and support the principle that all users of rail should be paying for their ticket, but we want to make sure that passengers who make an innocent mistake aren't punished unfairly.”
She added, “There are some things that the industry could do now to make things better, and our research tells us that if the railway is to build trust and confidence, an improved approach to revenue protection is needed.Recouping this money could help boost investment in services, making things better for passengers."
Watchdog is advocating for stronger methods to ensure fares are collected, like installing secure barriers at train stations.