King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank

King Charles couldn't resist poking fun at Sir Rod Stewart!
The lighthearted moment occurred during a reception celebrating the 35th anniversary of the King's Foundation charity at Dumfries House in Scotland on Wednesday, which stole the show.
During the reception, Sir Rod, who was joined by his wife Penny Lancaster, watched on as King Charles loaded a time capsule to commemorate the date and anniversary of the charity.
One item placed in to the large wooden box was a pair of garden secateurs which were handed over to Charles by an aide.
But before he put them in, the 76-year-old monarch jokingly jabbed the garden shears in Stewart's direction.
The singer dramatically flinched, covering his face with his arms, prompting the King to burst into laughter.
Other items placed in the time capsule included a local newspaper, photos, flowers from the Dumfries House Garden, and marmalade.
King Charles also added a personal letter to mark the start of the foundation's 35th-anniversary celebrations.
Once the collection of items is complete the time capsule will be buried on the Dumfries House estate and opened in 100 years.