Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Kate Middleton offered a heartfelt moment of support to a chemotherapy patient, revealing that she was fortunate not to require cold cap therapy during her own experience with treatment.
During her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, the Princess of Wales discussed with a cancer patient that she "didn't have to have" cold cap therapy—a treatment that helps reduce the risk of hair loss.
Kate made a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she met with staff and patients undergoing treatment.
Katherine Field, a woman receiving cancer treatment, told PEOPLE about her encounter with Princess Kate during her visit, where they talked about cold capping.
To note, This system cools the scalp and can minimize hair loss caused by chemotherapy.
"I hate it, but I think it is working. Today there is a little bit of hair coming out, but I’m just trying to delay it," Field said.
Upon asking whether Kate mentioned using cold caps, Field shared, "She just said that she didn’t have to have it. For her to lose her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair!"
"It was just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life and how you find ways of getting through it. 'Finding the new normal' is what she said, which is absolutely true," the patient added.
Field also reflected on spending time with Princess Kate felt like she was with her friend, mentioning that Kate's attitude was comforting and motivational for her.
Notably, after Princess Kate visited the hospital she shared delightful news in a social media post, writing, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery.”