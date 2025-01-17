Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly landed in a huge trouble after their recent bombshell claims.
As per the reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be “deported” after issuing shocking “political” statement, which is reportedly “against royal protocol.”
The director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, Nile Gardiner, told the Daily Beast that she would urge Donald Trump to deport King Charles youngest son if any evidence is found that he lied on his US immigration papers.
"If he was dishonest on his application, he should be deported," as it is, "a straightforward matter of transparency."
The royal couple wrote on Sussex.com, “It doesn’t matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between — the latest news from Meta about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech. This should deeply concern us all.”
Nile claims that Meghan and Harry’s involvement in this "deeply political matter" would increase scrutiny of duke’s immigration status.
"For members of the Royal Family to engage in such overtly political matters is, quite frankly, highly inappropriate. It goes against royal protocol. Their use of these titles to further their personal and political agendas makes a mockery of the Royal Family’s customary neutrality,” she added.
The director noted that their statement was not a moderate call for dialogue or understanding but it was an “outright political rant."