King Charles sparks Meghan's biggest fear with shocking Queen Elizabeth move

King Charles is tipped to turn Meghan Markle’s biggest fear into reality by following Queen Elizabeth's tactic.
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly "believes" that His Majesty will use divorce as a "bribery card" to split her from Prince Harry.
As per a report of Radar Online, the British monarch is planning to bring the Duke of Sussex back into the royal family after “peace summit” by seemingly using the same move as his late mother.
Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that divorce between Diana and Charles took place upon Queen's instruction.
A source disclosed Meghan’s biggest fear to the media outlet, "She firmly believes the royals are scheming to drive a wedge between her and Harry. Meghan knows it's wise for them to rebuild ties with the royals, but the pace of it all has left her rattled.”
The insider added, “She feels like things are slipping out of her hands, especially now that Harry's calling the shots without checking in with her the way he once did. She's afraid the royals are trying to win Harry back while sidelining her in the process."
Meghan's estrange relationship with Charles started after she left the UK in 2020 with Harry.
The royal couple further made situation worse by giving a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2021.