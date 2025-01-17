Entertainment

Jessica Alba shares first statement after parting ways from Cash Warren

The 'Fantastic Four' share the first statement after announcing her split from the American film producer

Jessica Alba has opened up about her split from longtime husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage, revealing that she is embracing a new chapter in her life.

The Fantastic Four star turned to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the first statement after announcing her split from the American film producer.

In a shared message she wrote, "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.”


Alba further noted, “I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," added the Trigger Warning star.

She concluded her message, "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

To note, Alba and Warren first met on the set of Fantastic Four and they married in May 2008.

The couple shares three children: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

To note, this statement came after TMZ reported on January 9 that Alba and Warren decided to part ways and they are nearing a divorce.

A source then told PEOPLE, "No matter what's going on right now, it seems they will remain close. If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama."

Another source revealed to the outlet on January 15 that Alba had retained a divorce lawyer.

