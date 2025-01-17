Varun Dhawan kickstarts filming for 'Border 2' 

Trending

  • January 17, 2025
Varun Dhawan raised a toast to ‘new beginnings’ with an exciting social media update.

Taking to his Instagram stories space on Thursday, the Coolie No 1 actor announced he has begun filming for an upcoming war-drama film.

As caption, he expressed, “A new beginning with a very hard-working team. Jai Hind. #Border2.”

At the same time, T-series official also confirmed that the shoot of Border 2 is surely in the works, “Action, grit, and patriotism!"

Further adding, "Actor Varun Dhawan begins the #Border2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi with Producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Co-producer Shiv Chanana, and director Anurag Singh leading the way (cinemas) January 23, 2026— Get ready for an unforgettable saga!”

It is pertinent to mention that Dhawan will headline Border 2 opposite Sunny Deol, with a major role in the tale.

Netizens are excited to see the epic saga unfold as the dynamic duo is set to create magic on the big screens. 

To note, Dhawan is not just an incredible actor but the new dad in town.

On June 3, 2024 Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed an adorable daughter named Lara. 

