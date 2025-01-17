Blake Lively fires back at Justin Baldoni's fresh lawsuit

Blake Lively's legal team recently responded befittingly to her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni's fresh defamation case against her.
The 37-year-old American actress' lawyer has responded to the actor-director's new lawsuit, which he filed on Thursday, January 16, dubbing the case as Baldoni's desperate attempt to turn the tables against their client.
As reported by PEOPLE magazine, Lively's lawyers stated in their statement, "His latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook."
"This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim, this is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender," the statement continued.
They further explained that Baldoni and his associates are using nasty tactics, including the blame game, to shift the blame easily onto the 37-year-old actress.
"They are trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni," lawyers added.
The Gossip Girl star's response came after Baldoni sued her, her husband and popular actor, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, for allegedly defaming him with false accusations.
After Blake Lively's initial lawsuit, which she filed in the California Civil Rights Department on December 20th, claiming the Clouds actor sexually harassed her in multiple ways and ran a smear campaign against her during their romance-drama film.
Justin Baldoni has now officially responded to the actress' lawsuit and demanded $400 million from her team for tarnishing his public reputation over the 'false' accusations.