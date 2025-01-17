Sofia Vergara, Lewis Hamilton romance rumours debunked

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton have recently sparked romance speculations after they were spotted having lunch in New York City.
The actor has seemingly debunked the romance speculations after an insider claimed to Us Weekly magazine that the two are not dating each other.
The tipster stated that Sofia and Formula 1 champion Lewis are nothing more than just friends to each other.
Speaking about their recent sighting, the source said that the gathering was a usual lunch among a big group of close pals.
The insider added that this get-together could not be dubbed a 'date night' for Sofia and Lewis.
This report came shortly after the 52-year-old Colombian-American actress was seen conversing with the British racing driver at a local eatery in NYC on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025.
As the photos of Sofia and Lewis went viral on social media, numerous fans began speculating whether the two are currently dating each other.
However, representatives of the actress and racing champion have yet not confirmed their romance reports.
After parting ways with ex-husband Joe Manganiello in July 2023, the reality TV star revealed to Access Hollywood magazine her future relationship plans.
During her appearance at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony on January 5th, she said she has manifested "health, money, and a boyfriend," this year. "Ora lover, maybe," she humorously added.
Before sparking romance rumours with Lewis, the actress was previously linked with an orthopaedic surgeon, Justin Saliman.
Sofia and Justin ignited speculations after she posted an adorable photo with the doctor on her Instagram Stories in April this year.
However, the two never confirmed their relationship publicly.