Shoaib Malik pens cutest anniversary wish for wife Sana Javed: 'Many more' 

  • by Web Desk
  • January 17, 2025
Shoaib Malik showed love for wife Sana Javed as they mark one year of marital bliss. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the acclaimed cricketer dropped a clip featuring fond memories as a couple with a heartfelt message to ring in the special day.

In a touching post shared, Malik expressed love for Sana, “Many more beautiful days and memories together. Happy anniversary I love you bestie.”


Malik’s words speak volumes about the bond they share, their deep love and camaraderie.

Fans showered the duo with warm wishes and support in the comments section of the anniversary post.

One fan reacted, “Definitely.”

A second user noted, “One Year.”

“Happy anniversary beautiful couple,” a third user penned.

The couple, who have been in the limelight, relished luscious breakfast as part of their precious anniversary celebrations in Qatar.

For the unversed, the Khaani star's relationship with the ace cricketer has always been in the public eye. Netizens hold her responsible for the latter’s divorce with ex-wife Sania Mirza.

To note, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed sent shock waves across India and Pakistan after tying the knot. 

