Norway Queen Sonja discharged from hospital after successful surgery

Queen Sonja of Norway has been discharged from Rikshospitalet in Oslo after a successful surgery.
The wife of King Harald, who was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a skiing accident has left the health facility, as confirmed by the Royal Palace on Friday.
Sonja's underwent a surgery on Thursday and is now in "good health" as per palace.
Norwegian royal family also revealed that she will remain on sick leave until January 24, 2025.
This update comes a week after Sonja was taken to Lillehammer Hospital for observation last weekend, during her skiing holiday.
She was admitted to the health faculty for a brief period after experiencing an episode linked to her existing heart condition, atrial fibrillation.
On Wednesday, King Harald and their son, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, were photographed during their visit to the hospital to check up on Sonja.